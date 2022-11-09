Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

