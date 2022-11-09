Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $134,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

