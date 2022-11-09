Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

VO traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $199.62. 38,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,403. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

