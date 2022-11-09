Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.34. 2,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,126. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day moving average is $343.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

