Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

