Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,533. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $200.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

