Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $341,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PTBD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,790. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.