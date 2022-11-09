Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

