Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

