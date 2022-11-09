Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $43,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. 47,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

