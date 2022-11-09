V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $42.32

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $43.54. V2X shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

V2X Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68.

Insider Activity

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. V2X had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $498.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V2X news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,579.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 376,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Articles

