Utz Brands (UTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Utz Brands by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1,223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

