Uquid Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $230,858.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $58.35 million and $230,858.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00036035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

