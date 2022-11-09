Uquid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $60.41 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00035107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00514300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,746.76 or 0.26789063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.