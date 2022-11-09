Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.51

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 15066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 43.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Upwork by 210.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

