Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of UBX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.