Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

