United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.