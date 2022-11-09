United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
