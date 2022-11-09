United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.