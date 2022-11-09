Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

UNP stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $202.81. 108,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

