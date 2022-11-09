Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $426.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

