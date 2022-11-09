U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.12.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

