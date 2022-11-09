Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,792 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,607 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,453. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

