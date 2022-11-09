Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.