TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.18 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

TTEC Stock Down 0.8 %

TTEC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 152,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in TTEC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

