Truist Financial Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.