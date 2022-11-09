Truist Financial Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of FIVN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
