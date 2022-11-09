Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Up 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 2,788,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,913. The stock has a market cap of $727.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

