Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

Trimble Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $828,369 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 349.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

