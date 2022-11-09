Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222,430 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 441.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 71,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

