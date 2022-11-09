Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

DGX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,101. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

