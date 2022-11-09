Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra Stock Up 0.9 %

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Penumbra stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.