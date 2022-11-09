Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.51. 3,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,881. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

