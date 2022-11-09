Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.20. 30,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

