Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 210,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

