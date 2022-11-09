Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,734 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. 13,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,193. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

