Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

