Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.