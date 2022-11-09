Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 265,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,454. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.