Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middleby worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Middleby Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

MIDD stock traded down $10.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.60.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

