Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

