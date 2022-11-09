Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 22,407 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays increased their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

LTC Properties Price Performance

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

