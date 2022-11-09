Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.