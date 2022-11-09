Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avangrid worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $52.51.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

