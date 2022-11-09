Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Stake Reduced by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,791 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $5,584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,972.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $541,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 74.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,364,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 583,177 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,861. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The company had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

