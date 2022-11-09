Trevor Brown Purchases 170,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRHGet Rating) insider Trevor Brown acquired 170,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($15,659.18).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

LON:BRH opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.70 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.06.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

