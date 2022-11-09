TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.79. The company had a trading volume of 802,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,836. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.36.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

