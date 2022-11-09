TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TransAlta stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 36,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
