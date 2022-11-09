TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 36,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

About TransAlta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 16.9% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,691,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 102.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 241,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

