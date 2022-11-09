TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.36. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

