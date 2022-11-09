Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,203 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,994 put options.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 130,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,983. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 17.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

