Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 227,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,231,462 shares.The stock last traded at $42.61 and had previously closed at $43.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.
Trade Desk Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 619.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
