Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 227,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,231,462 shares.The stock last traded at $42.61 and had previously closed at $43.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 619.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.