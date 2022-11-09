TownSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,264,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

AZPN traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $222.10. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

